Celebrating 30 years of Spacey’s Tattoos

By Chase Franks
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - SpACEy’s Rock and Roll Tattoo opened its doors in 1993 and they wanted to celebrate it with a community block party.

SpACEy’s celebrated 30 years in the tattoo business and two years at their new location with food, drinks, live music, craft vendors, a bike show, and of course live tattooing.

News 11 talked with owner, Billy Lyons, about how his 30-year career in Meridian has played an instrumental part in his life today.

“So, we have some special guests coming out here and the biggest thing I want to say is thank you Meridian, and all the people that have come through. Without any of them, we obviously wouldn’t have a business,” Lyons said.

SpACEy’s looks to continue serving the people of Meridian for years to come.

