Eating like the north state champs; an inside look at the Knights favorite local stop

Whenever the West Lauderdale baseball team is traveling north on Highway 45 they always stop at the Tin Lizzie Cafe!
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTOK) - Whenever the West Lauderdale baseball team is traveling north on highway 45 they always call and make reservations at a local West Point restaurant, the Tin Lizzie Cafe.

For the last three years, the Knights have stopped here for a pre or post game meal. They have three options when they go in; a hamburger, hamburger steak/country fried steak or chicken tenders.

Most of the team choses to go with hamburgers. But almost all the orders come with a glass of sweet tea.

The West Lauderdale baseball team has brought in tons of other baseball teams by sharing word of mouth that the Tin Lizzie is one of the best.

The restaurant owner, Buffy Jones said, “Well when the kids choose it, it means- because they like McDonalds, or something of that nature so when they decide to come in and eat, burgers, hamburger steaks and they love the atmosphere, it’s a lot, it’s what we strive for.”

The Tin Lizzie and Ms. Buffy are cheering the Knights and their trip to the 2023 state championship. West Lauderdale is set to take on Purvis on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
The community of Ocean Springs, MS, is celebrating after a young girl survives a liver transplant
5-year-old girl discharged from hospital after lifesaving liver transplant
Private security has been hired to patrol Highland Park Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Private security company contracted to service Highland Park, Union Station
$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station
22-year-old Jermaine Smoot was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Fork Avenue in DeKalb.
Update on fatal shooting in DeKalb

Latest News

Eating like the north state champs; an inside look at the Knights favorite local stop
The University of Southern Mississippi won a Sun Belt Conference baseball championship Sunday...
USM tops Louisiana, 6-2, Sunday to win SBC baseball crown, NCAA berth
The University of Southern Mississippi eliminated Appalachian State University , 11-1, in seven...
Armistead pitches USM into Sun Belt championship baseball game
The Co-Lin softball team holds up the championship trophy after their win over Jones College
Co-Lin softball wins NJCAA Division II National Championship