Eating like the north state champs; an inside look at the Knights favorite local stop

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTOK) - Whenever the West Lauderdale baseball team is traveling north on highway 45 they always call and make reservations at a local West Point restaurant, the Tin Lizzie Cafe.

For the last three years, the Knights have stopped here for a pre or post game meal. They have three options when they go in; a hamburger, hamburger steak/country fried steak or chicken tenders.

Most of the team choses to go with hamburgers. But almost all the orders come with a glass of sweet tea.

The West Lauderdale baseball team has brought in tons of other baseball teams by sharing word of mouth that the Tin Lizzie is one of the best.

The restaurant owner, Buffy Jones said, “Well when the kids choose it, it means- because they like McDonalds, or something of that nature so when they decide to come in and eat, burgers, hamburger steaks and they love the atmosphere, it’s a lot, it’s what we strive for.”

The Tin Lizzie and Ms. Buffy are cheering the Knights and their trip to the 2023 state championship. West Lauderdale is set to take on Purvis on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

