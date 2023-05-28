Memorial day looks to stay dry before rain returns

By Chase Franks
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, and happy Sunday, I hope you all have been enjoying the beautiful weather across our area for our Memorial Day weekend. We will see the trend of wonderful weather continue into our Memorial Day as well.

Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of clear weather for your Memorial Day so any plans that you have will be warm but nice. Remember to honor all the fallen soldiers this Memorial Day and this weather will give you a good opportunity to do so.

After Memorial Day we will see the same story just a different day until Thursday and that’s when we will see the rain come back in our forecast.

Other than later this week we shouldn’t have any rain in our forecast, but I’d recommend carrying your rain gear just in case you get caught under a random isolated shower.

Tracking the Tropics:

All is quiet for now!

