Meridian Memorial Day remembrance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings, and participating in parades. Such as this gathering here at Dumont Plaza.

People gathered from all walks of life to come and remember the people who fought and died for our country.

We talked with event organizer James Peters about the importance of Memorial Day to him.

“We are having an event for Memorial Day to honor all the people that have served and have died serving our country. Without any of them, we would not be able to make things happen in our country today. I served in the United States Marine Core, and this means so much to me because they made a path for me to do what I can do today.”

This event will continue until 10 pm tonight at Dumont Plaza.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.