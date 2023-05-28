Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party

WLBT General Photo
WLBT General Photo(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple people suffered gunshot wounds and two were airlifted after a shooting broke out at a Copiah County house party.

According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, deputies responded to several shots fired calls after midnight Sunday morning at a residence on Dentville Road, where “several hundred” people were attending a house party.

Sheriff Swilley told WLBT that people were dancing in the streets and blocking the road from incoming and exiting traffic.

He said “a couple of fights” broke out once deputies arrived at the scene, and then “several gunshots” were fired, resulting in three to five people receiving gunshot injuries.

Some victims were transported to the Copiah County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and two were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

There is no suspect(s) at this time. The identities of the victims were not revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-892-2023.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
The community of Ocean Springs, MS, is celebrating after a young girl survives a liver transplant
5-year-old girl discharged from hospital after lifesaving liver transplant
Private security has been hired to patrol Highland Park Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Private security company contracted to service Highland Park, Union Station
$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station
22-year-old Jermaine Smoot was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Fork Avenue in DeKalb.
Update on fatal shooting in DeKalb

Latest News

American Legion Post 70 hosted an early Memorial Day service Saturday.
Waynesboro American Legion hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony
Columbia resident treats more than 100 to movie Saturday morning
Columbia resident splurges for kids to see ‘The Little Mermaid’
Reservoir Police expecting over 400 boats on the water for holiday weekend
Memorial Day provides a long weekend of remembrance, reflection
Veterans: What Memorial Day means to them