Person wearing Captain America mask attempts to rob Jersey Mike’s in Madison

(Bret Dunnaway)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of Jersey Mike’s in Madison says two people attempted to rob his business on Sunday.

Bret Dunnaway says the incident happened at 1:53 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows one person wearing a Captain America mask and the other wearing an all-black mask.

If you have any information, please contact the Madison Police Department at (601) 856-6111.

