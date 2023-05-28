Reservoir Police expecting over 400 boats on the water for holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Memorial Day is only a few days away, and the Reservoir Police Department is gearing up for what they believe could be a record summer on the water.

“We expect to see probably 400-500 boats throughout the course of this weekend,” said RPD Chief Trevell Dixon.

With hotter temperatures and clear skies on the horizon, Chief Dixon says patrol boats will be driving up and down the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir to ensure all boaters are obeying safety regulations.

“We send our boats out on the reservoir. We’re also on the road, but my main concern is going to be on the water. We want to make sure that we’re gonna check everybody’s boats or at least ones we can make contact with. Make sure that you have your lifejacket, make sure you have a throwable, make sure you have a fire extinguisher, make sure you have some kind of audible whistle,” said Chief Dixon.

Since the reservoir is such a large body of water to cover, Chief Dixon and other RPD officials want to make sure you have everything taken care of before you even get on the water.

An up-to-date boater’s license

Checking the weather for high winds or strong storms

Life jackets for all your passengers

A proper flotation device

A fire extinguisher

If you’re planning on drinking at the reservoir this weekend, make sure you do so responsibly and do not bring anything in a glass container.

“We want to make sure nobody has glass bottles, whether it’s on land or on the water itself. As far as it goes on land, you’re not allowed to drink there, but you can consume alcohol on the water,” said Chief Dixon.

So, whether you’re planning on getting on the water this weekend or this summer, make sure that you’re following all safety rules and regulations.

