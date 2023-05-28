USM tops Louisiana, 6-2, Sunday to win SBC baseball crown, NCAA berth

The University of Southern Mississippi won a Sun Belt Conference baseball championship Sunday...
The University of Southern Mississippi won a Sun Belt Conference baseball championship Sunday with a 6-2 win over the University of Louisiana.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi baseball team presented its departing coach with another championship ring Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

The 16th-ranked Golden Eagles paired the long ball with yet another stellar pitching performance to top the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, 6-2, in the title game of the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship.

USM (41-17) not only won the SBC baseball championship in its first year in the league, but earned the conference’s automatic berth in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s 64-team postseason field.

The Golden Eagles will find out Monday where and who they play.

Louisiana (40-22) also will await word on whether it will receive an at-large bid into the field.

Dustin Dickerson, Danny Lynch and Slade Wilks each hit home runs Sunday and Niko Mazza and Justin Storm combined on a six-hitter as USM coach Scott Berry saw the Golden Eagles win a fifth conference tournament title under his guidance.

Niko Mazza and Justin Storm (5-1) combined to strike out 13 Ragin’ Cajuns while walking just four.

