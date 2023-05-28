Veterans: What Memorial Day means to them

Memorial Day provides a long weekend of remembrance, reflection
Memorial Day provides a long weekend of remembrance, reflection(WWNY)
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Memorial Day used to be recognized every May 30.

But in 1971, Congress officially changed the holiday to the last Monday in May.

Either way, those who have served and survived said the day provides time to reflect and realize what that last Monday in May is about.

“Memorial Day is a special day,” said Col. William “Lee” Henry, Camp Shelby commander. “Obviously, it’s a sad day, a day when we’re not recognizing veterans, but those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“They’re obviously veterans as well, but they paid it all.”

And that’s a message that some veterans said people need to understand and remember.

“It needs to be brought up and people need to know the price that’s been paid for what we have here in this country,” said Jess Rabourn of Waynesboro, a member of American Legion Post 70.

Sometimes, the day dredges up moments that some veterans would just as soon not have to revisit.

“Well, it brings back memories,” said Arthur A. Gardner, a World War Two Veteran. “Some memories I don’t like. It brings them back anyway and you just live with it, do the best you can with it.”

The holiday honors the more than one million servicemen and women who’ve have died in service to the nation since the Revolutionary War.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Distributing
Local alcohol distributer sees drop in sales after controversial ad
The community of Ocean Springs, MS, is celebrating after a young girl survives a liver transplant
5-year-old girl discharged from hospital after lifesaving liver transplant
Private security has been hired to patrol Highland Park Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Private security company contracted to service Highland Park, Union Station
$400,000 lottery ticket purchased at Jackson gas station
22-year-old Jermaine Smoot was shot and killed Thursday afternoon on Fork Avenue in DeKalb.
Update on fatal shooting in DeKalb

Latest News

WLBT General Photo
Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party
American Legion Post 70 hosted an early Memorial Day service Saturday.
Waynesboro American Legion hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony
Columbia resident treats more than 100 to movie Saturday morning
Columbia resident splurges for kids to see ‘The Little Mermaid’
Reservoir Police expecting over 400 boats on the water for holiday weekend