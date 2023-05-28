Waynesboro American Legion hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The members of American Legion Post 70 hosted an early Memorial Day ceremony at the Wayne County War Memorial Saturday afternoon

About three dozen people attended the service which remembered Wayne County residents who sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation.

The ceremony included the placement of a battlefield cross at the memorial.

Dog tags representing service personnel lost in World War Two, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, and The War on Terror were hung on the cross.

“When you serve with men that you see don’t come home, and you want to memorialize them,” said Ernest Johnson, vice commander of American Legion Post 70. “Several people I did not get to come home with and it’s hard, but this type of ceremony actually makes it better.”

“I feel like it’s important for our nation and for our county and our town, that they honor them,” said Kathleen Cook, a Wayne County resident who attended the ceremony.

Prior to the service, Post 70 hosted a car show, which raised funds to help members with their various veterans outreach activities.

