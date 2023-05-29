“A Day of Remembrance” in Newton

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a “Day of Remembrance “as the Mississippi Veterans’ Affairs held their annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

Over 1,000 flags were laid on the graves of those laid to rest at the cemetery. More than one thousand people are buried at the Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Newton, which includes service members and dependents of service members.

It was a beautiful day as a crowd gathered for the opportunity to not only thank the families who have lost loved ones in the service, but also honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

“My favorite thing about this event is that we have people who come from all over the state and out of state as well,” said Ray Coleman, Director of Communications Mississippi Veterans Affairs “Just to show their appreciation. You know, patriotism is something that we should all embrace because it is just an opportunity to say thank you to those who made that ultimate sacrifice.”

Ms. Mississippi Teen, Nataleigh Nix, sang the National Anthem

Among those in attendance was a 101-year-old World War II veteran, Mr. Clyde Lacey.

