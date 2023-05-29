Frontline Responders: Hunter Dickerson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This past week was national EMS week. EMS is the acronym for emergency medical services. This weeks frontline responder, Hunter Dickerson, more than fits the definition of an EMS worker.

Dickerson is one extremely dedicated and extremely busy man.

“So I’m currently full time with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency,” says Dickerson, when asked about where he works “But I still maintain about 80 hours every two weeks with EMS agencies from Metro here in Meridian and Vicksburg Fire Department over in the river city of Vicksburg, and still part time dispatch for Metro Ambulance Service and Newton County 911.”

Dickerson started his EMS career as a Junior Volunteer in Rankin County at just 13 years old. He says it is something he has always wanted to do. He took a brief step out of the field.

“But then I came right on back into public safety and haven’t left since and don’t see myself leaving anytime soon.” Dickerson said.

Most of his career within the EMS field has been with dispatch. But Dickerson also works as a paramedic. We asked him about the memorable calls he’s been on.

“We’ve got calls that you know, you really feel like you’ve made a difference on and makes you feel good about yourself when you’re out there working on the truck,” said Dickerson “And then we have calls that, you know, it just seems like we probably could have not been used and everything would have been ok but at the end of the day, every car you go on is memorable.”

Dickerson says his favorite part of working in the EMS field is the family culture of EMS.

“Honestly, a lot of us see these people more than we do our own family,” said Dickerson “So it just really ends up becoming a second family and ends up leading the friendships even outside of work.”

With working all over the state of Mississippi you would think Dickerson would have one place that is his favorite, but he says that isn’t the case.

Dickerson told News 11 “I can’t really say I have a favorite because if I had a favorite, I’d just work at the one favorite I love everywhere i work for their own different reasons and I wouldn’t give up anywhere.”

Dickerson began working with MEMA in 2022. Working with them during disasters like the devastating tornados in Rolling Fork.

“You know, we work with all the state, county resources and local resources with large disasters like the tornadoes and Rolling Fork,” said Dickerson “So working for them has been great and I really enjoy it. It is a little bit different side of things versus most of my career has been within the EMS and dispatch side. So it’s good to see that as well. As far as a large scale event.”

So, with working everywhere from Vicksburg, to Pearl, to Newton, to Meridian all within a two week time span you are probably wondering “When does this guy sleep?!”

Laughing, Dickerson said “We sleep when we’re not on calls at Metro or any other ambulance service I work at. That’s pretty much when I get my sleep is when we’re not on call”

