Sheriff: Escaped inmate captured in Hinds County, 1 more remains on the run

Michael Lewis (L) & Joseph Spring (R)
Michael Lewis (L) & Joseph Spring (R)(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An escaped inmate has been captured in Hinds County, Sheriff Tyree Jones says.

According to the sheriff, Michael Lewis, 31, was found in the area of Seven Springs Road and Springridge Road by deputies.

Lewis faces additional escape charges.

Sheriff Jones says officials are still searching for the other escaped inmate, 31-year-old Joseph Spring.

Spring and Lewis were missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning’s official headcount.

The breach occurred inside the ceiling of the recreation room, the sheriff said, with the two gaining access to the air duct and making their way out of the jail.

