Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

I hope everyone had a great Memorial Day honoring the fallen that have served our great country and never did return. As John 15:13 states, “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” God bless the USA!

The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles won the Sun Belt Conference baseball tournament in Montgomery on Sunday, 6-2, over Louisiana in the championship game. The Golden Eagles are presently one of the hottest teams in the country as they have racked up 19 wins in their last 21 games. They are now 41-19 as they have won at least 40 games for the seventh straight year, the longest streak in the nation. By winning the Conference tournament, the Eagles are NCAA tournament bound heading to the Auburn Regional along with the host Tigers along with Samford and Penn. The Eagles open with Samford.

William Carey opened up play in the NAIA World Series with a 6-4 win over Bellevue (Neb.) last Friday night in Lewiston, Idaho. The Crusaders were scheduled to play their second game on Monday, May 29.

It was only fitting that the best two teams in the best NJCAA Division II softball, Co-Lin and Jones College, should play for the national championship game in Spartanburg, South Carolina. In the end, Co-Lin (49-10) won the school’s first national championship, 7-0, over the Lady Bobcats (50-9). Co-Lin won six of the eight games played between the two Mississippi powerhouses. They played six times in the last two weeks of the season.

East Central Community College baseball team played in their first NJCAA D-2 World Series and fell twice in their opening two games to SE Iowa and Frederick Community College in Enid, Oklahoma.

Jackson State (28-25) lost two one-run games in the SWAC to complete their season.

Belhaven College softball (32-13) fell twice to Berry College in the Mt. Berry NCAA Division III Super Regionals this past season.

Six new MHSAA state baseball champions will be crowned this week at Trustmark Park in Pearl. In 1-A defending champ Resurrection Catholic will battle West Union; 2-A will have first time participant Pisgah taking on defending champ East Union; 3-A will have Amory taking on St. Stanislaus; 4-A will have West Lauderdale going against Purvis; Saltillo will take on another defending champ in East Central in 5-A play; Gulfport and Lewisburg will play for the 6-A title. Each series is the best two of three games.

Ole Miss power hitting third baseman Kemp Alderman won the Ferris Trophy awarded to the best college baseball player in our state by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. College baseball coaches and pro scouts are the voters who determine the winner. Last year’s Ferris winner and the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Tanner Hall of USM joins Ty Hill of JSU, Slade Wilks of USM and Hunter Hines of MSU as the other finalists.

Germantown native Bryson Ware smashed his 24th home run of the season last Thursday night in the SEC tournament. The home run also gave Ware the single season home run record in Auburn history. Shane Lewis of Warren Central was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. The Troy University sophomore and former Mississippi State player smashed 27 home runs with 76 RBIs on the season

Short Notes

The Mississippi Braves will host the Biloxi Shuckers June 6-11 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Th Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will be played on Thanksgiving night in Starkville. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Ole Miss Rebels and Southern Miss Golden Eagles will meet on the hardwood court on December 23 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the first time since 2011. The contract has not been signed, but the contest is a done deal, according to a reliable source.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.