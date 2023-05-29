Your Memorial Day forecast calls for partly cloudy skies

No rain in the forecast
No rain in the forecast(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It is Memorial Day and if you have any plans no rain is expected in the forecast. There will be plenty of sunshine over the area with highs in the upper 80s. Fire up your BBQ grills and get out swimsuits ready, the sunny skies and hot temperatures will last through the early part of this week. Rain returns in the forecast for Thursday. Stay safe and have a great day.

