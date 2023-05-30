15-20 dogs found chained in Jones Co. during dog fighting arrest, sheriff’s department says

According to the sheriff's department, Keyes, 27, of Richton was one of the people who ran from...
According to the sheriff's department, Keyes, 27, of Richton was one of the people who ran from deputies after they arrived to call of dog fighting on North Eastabuchie Road in Moselle.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County made an arrest over the weekend that could lead to an investigation into a possible dog fighting ring.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Dontrelle Keyes of Richton was arrested on Friday, May 26, and charged with dog fighting after leading deputies on a foot chase through a wooded area.

Deputies were also able to find about 15-20 dogs that were chained up near the wooded area Keyes was arrested, according to the affidavit.

In the affidavit, JCSD Capt. Vince Williams, Sgt. Jake Driskell and other patrol deputies responded to North Eastabuchie Road in Moselle after getting information about people fighting dogs in the area.

When the deputies arrived, they could hear a crowd of people yelling and dogs that sounded like they were fighting in a wooded area at the dead end of Adams Road, a location across the street from North Eastabuchie Road.

The affidavit says deputies drove to the dead end, and the people started yelling out, “Police,” and ran through the woods.

Driskell saw Keyes pick up a dog and began running through the woods, according to the affidavit. Keyes dropped the dog as he was running from Driskell and continued through the woods.

Keyes was caught by Williams, ending the short foot pursuit, and he was taken to the Jones County Jail.

According to the affidavit, all the dogs that were found were determined by the deputies to be Bull Dogs, a bread that is mostly known to be used in illegal dog fights.

According to JCSD’s website, Keyes’ bond was set at $5,000, and he has since been released from jail as of Monday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says
One person was shot in an accidental shooting.
Accidental shooting at Meridian Public Training Facility
Michael Lewis (L) & Joseph Spring (R)
Sheriff: Escaped inmate captured in Hinds County, 1 more remains on the run

Latest News

In April, the Alabama House voted 83-5 in favor of legislation that would extend a 2021 ban on...
Ivey signs bill setting new limits on Alabama’s transgender student athletes
A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, at 5:15 p.m. at Meridian City Hall.
Meridian City Council proposes redistricting plan based on 2020 Census data
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
A well-maintained Army uniform with a love letter from 1957 was found in a ditch in Kansas City.
Family sought after Army uniform with love letter from 1957 found in ditch