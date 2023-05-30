Busbea stepping up for Knights

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - How does a high school baseball player, who’s second in the nation in total home runs (16), whose team is in the middle of a fantastic season, raise the bar on an already incredible season?

By delivering, when his team needed him the most.

Brett Busbea, third baseman for the West Lauderdale Knights, was 0-3 in Game 2 of the Knights’ best-of-three series against the Mooreville Troopers, but he didn’t let that stop himself from doing something most kids dream about growing up.

The Knights were in extra innings against the Troopers, and had the bases loaded, when Busbea crushed a ball deep into the night, giving West Lauderdale a 4-run lead.

That grand slam put the Knights into the State Championship series this week.

How did Brett not let adversity hinder him?

“Baseball’s a very tough game to play, you know? You can never get to high or get to low. You got to stick in the middle, and I think that’s what worked for me, never getting too high or getting too low,” Busbea said.

Despite his 0-3 start that night, Knights Head Coach, Jason Smith, was confident in Brett’s ability to be the leader he is and step up when the Knights needed him too.

“I was excited... Excited for Brett to overcome the adversity earlier in the game, and it was a big moment for our team to kinda put the game away and kinda take a deep breath,” Smith said.

Brett’s teammates knew it was just a matter of time before he delivered another incredible moment during an already awesome season.

I mean it was funny. There was probably six or seven people who were saying, “He’s due. He’s ‘bout to go yard. He’s ‘bout to go yard.” The next pitch he went yard, and so it definitely boosted our morale to know that even though he’s in a bad situation, he can still find a way to get on base for us,” Knights’ Center Fielder Jackson Parker said.

Now, Brett’s and the whole West Lauderdale Knights baseball team’s attention is turned towards the Purvis Tornadoes.

“You know, it’s very exciting. I got to play in it my tenth grade year, and being a senior, is very exciting,” Busbea said.

That year, (2021) the Knights swept the Sumrall Wildcats, earning Coach Smith his first state title as head coach of the Knights, but for Brett and his fellow seniors, they can’t think of a better way to go out, than to go out on top.

“You know... To get another ring, that’d be like the best way to finish- the senior season I think,” Busbea said.

The Knights are in action against the Purvis Tornadoes this week.

Game One of their best-of-three series is Wednesday, May 31, at 4 pm.

