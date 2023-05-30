Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White, a Memorial Day stand-off ended peacefully and without incident.

At around 7 p.m. Monday Clarke County sheriff’s deputies received a tip that Zachary James, wanted in Lauderdale County on felony warrants, was occupying a camper in the 300 Block of County Road 3541, outside the town limits of Enterprise.

Deputies responded to the scene, where the owner of the camper tried to gain entry. It was at this time that James locked himself in the camper and began making verbal threats to the officers implying he was in possession of a firearm. Chief Deputy White said his officers backed away from the scene and attempted to negotiate with James.

After negotiations were unsuccessful, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office called and requested the Mississippi Highway Patrol S.W.A.T. Team.

While waiting for MHP, Clarke County deputies continued to attempt negotiations. Before the MHP SWAT team arrived James came out and surrendered. He was then taken into custody without incident and transported to the Clarke County Jail. After searching the camper, no firearm was discovered.

The MHP SWAT Team was cancelled. The entire standoff lasted just over an hour and there were not reported injuries.

