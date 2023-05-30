EMEPA to host Get The Scoop Member Expo, June 1

Members will get a chance to gain knowledge on a variety of subjects
The Board of Directors of East Mississippi Electric Power Association voted Friday to approve a $10.5 million fiber-to-the-home broadband internet pilot project.
By Lindsey Hall
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

East Mississippi Electric Power Association invites members and the community to Get the Scoop – of information and ice cream – at EMEPA’s Member Expo on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at EMEPA’s Meridian office, 2128 Highway 39 North.

Through interactive displays and presentations, attendees will gain valuable knowledge and resources on energy savings, electrical and weather safety as well as high-speed internet and phone services available from East Mississippi Connect. Ice cream from Mississippi State University’s Bulldog Shop will be served while supplies last.

“We encourage people to be prepared for hurricane season, be prepared for electrical safety, be prepared for energy efficiency and also come find out about our high speed internet services,” said Julie Boles of EMEPA. “We just want to communicate that information to our members so they can be prepared and as a member of the electric cooperative one of our goals is to educate and inform our members.”

What: Get The Scoop Member Expo

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Where: EMEPA Meridian office, 2128 Highway 39 North, Meridian

