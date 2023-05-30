Gas prices up slightly, much lower than 2022
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WTOK) - The weekly survey by GasBuddy shows gas prices in Mississippi are up 1 cent per gallon in the last week, putting the average price at $2.96 a gallon, 8.6 cents lower than a month ago and more than $1.19 per gallon lower than a year ago.
Alabama’s average is $3.14 per gallon.
The national average is up 2.7 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging Tuesday at $3.55 a gallon, down 3.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and over $1.05 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to data compiled by GasBuddy.
De Haan pointed out that last year the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5.00 per gallon mark.
