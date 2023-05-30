Gas prices up slightly, much lower than 2022

(WTOK) - The weekly survey by GasBuddy shows gas prices in Mississippi are up 1 cent per gallon in the last week, putting the average price at $2.96 a gallon, 8.6 cents lower than a month ago and more than $1.19 per gallon lower than a year ago.

Alabama’s average is $3.14 per gallon.

The national average is up 2.7 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging Tuesday at $3.55 a gallon, down 3.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and over $1.05 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to data compiled by GasBuddy.

“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer. As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development.”

De Haan pointed out that last year the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5.00 per gallon mark.

