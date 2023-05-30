Highland Park Pool opens for business

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Memorial Day marked the opening day for the Highland Park Pool. Hundreds of people gathered to take advantage of the cool blue water.

“Today has been a great day. It is Memorial Day, and is the first day that the Highland Park swimming pool is open. We have a large crowd today, which is totally awesome. It’s just a beautiful day here in Highland Park, and I always say, you know, Highland Park is a very, very nice park for people to come and recreate and just bring your family. And it’s all about the kids,” said Meridian Parks and Rec Director, Thomas Adams.

Each person who was swimming had a grin on their face, but some kids there were making memories they will take with them for the rest of their lives.

“My favorite part has been the splash pad and the pool. I like them both because it’s like everybody, they getting to know each other and they’re making new friends and at the splash pad you having fun. You get to talk to like you get to basically make more connections with the water,” said Miley Keeton.

“Yeah, I love to now, and I hope that my momma takes me here on every single spring break and summer break,” said Anthony Abernathy Jr.

The kids were not the only people happy at the pool, many parents are excited to see the Queen City offering fun things for families to do together.

“Yeah, it is. I’m here, born and raised from City of Meridian, and it’s really haven’t been anything really for the children to do. So I really do appreciate the city of Meridian, Parks, and Rec opening up the Highland Park swimming pool for us to come out and enjoy today on Memorial Day,” said mother and former Respiratory Therapist, Keoka Leggett.

One kid had something else to say before leaving the pool.

“Come to Highland Park pool because it’s great. It’s good for you. And you get to make connections with the water and make connections with new friends,” said Keeton.

Highland Park Pool will be open Monday through Saturday, 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.

The pool and Velma Young Park will open in July.

