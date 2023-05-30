Highlighting Meridian Aviation during Aviation Month.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we wrap up Aviation Month, News 11 wanted to highlight Meridian Aviation at the Meridian Regional Airport.

Meridian Aviation sells aircraft fuel and also has contracted pilots who can be hired to teach students to become certified private pilots.

Tom Williams, the President at Meridian Airport Authority, said the airport has become one the busiest among over 80 other airports in the Magnolia State.

“Last year we determined that we refueled about 9,000 aircraft. It could have been the same aircraft multiply times or it could have been different aircraft, so a significant number of airplanes come and go through Meridian,” said Williams.

If you would like to know more information about the pilot program or refueling, you are encouraged to contact Meridian Aviation.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.