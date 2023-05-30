Ivey signs bill setting new limits on Alabama’s transgender student athletes

In April, the Alabama House voted 83-5 in favor of legislation that would extend a 2021 ban on...
In April, the Alabama House voted 83-5 in favor of legislation that would extend a 2021 ban on transgender athletes in K-12 sports teams to include college teams. Gov. Kay Ivey signed it into law on May 30.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Look, if you are a biological male, you are not going to be competing in women’s and girls’ sports in Alabama. It’s about fairness, plain and simple,” Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday after signing legislation regarding transgender student athletes.

Ivey’s signature makes House Bill 261 into state law, limiting transgender students in Alabama to playing sports in public colleges and universities only with their biological sex. Ivey’s office said the legislation is meant to protect female athletes.

Ivey previously signed a 2021 bill that banned biological boys from competing in K-12 girls sports.

At least 20 other states have now imposed restrictions on transgender athletes at the K-12 or collegiate level, or both.

The bill sailed through the Alabama House in April by a vote of 83-5, then through the state Senate by a vote of 26-4.

Supporters said transgender women have an unfair advantage in competition. Opponents have said the bills are about shaming transgender people and are rooted in discrimination and politics. An advocacy group urged Ivey to veto the bill saying it is “part of a coordinated effort by extremist politicians trying to advance their anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.”

Ivey’s office noted in Tuesday’s announcement that the state “remains committed to protecting female athletes at all levels and upholding the integrity of athletics.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says
One person was shot in an accidental shooting.
Accidental shooting at Meridian Public Training Facility
Michael Lewis (L) & Joseph Spring (R)
Sheriff: Escaped inmate captured in Hinds County, 1 more remains on the run

Latest News

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, at 5:15 p.m. at Meridian City Hall.
Meridian City Council proposes redistricting plan based on 2020 Census data
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
House armed services committee launches investigation into space command decision
Private security has been hired to patrol Highland Park Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Private security company contracted to service Highland Park, Union Station
Alabama lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a one-time tax rebate that will give $150...
Alabama lawmakers approve tax rebates of $150 per person