Lauderdale County war dead remembered on Memorial Day

The names of the local fallen service members were read aloud.
The names of the local fallen service members were read aloud.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s annual Memorial Day Service at the Lauderdale County Courthouse remembered nearly 300 heroes from the area who died in the line of duty.

Col. Cynthia Smith, commander of the 186th Air Refueling Wing, was the guest speaker.

“Many of the service members we honor today didn’t ask to leave their homes to fight on distant battlefields. Many didn’t even volunteer. They didn’t go to war because they loved fighting,” said Smith. “They were called to be a part of something that was bigger than themselves. They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways in extreme times.”

“Let that be understood by those that practice terrorism and prey upon their neighbors,” continued Smith. “As for the enemies of freedom and those who are potential adversaries, they would be reminded that peace is the highest aspiration of the American people. We will negotiate for it. Sacrifice for it. We will not surrender for it, now or ever. We are Americans.”

