Leake County deputies searching for suspects following trail ride shooting

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Leake County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding the shooter who opened fire during a packed weekend trail ride. Rounds of gunfire were heard, sending attendees scattering.

Parker Tanner recorded the sounds of gunshots Saturday night just before nine o’clock during the Bernard Denson Road trail ride. Hundreds were in attendance when more than 30 shots, including those from an assault rifle, rang out in the night.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said someone got into an altercation at the event and began shooting. Markenio Brown, 23, was shot in the lower left calf.

Juanita Wells lives on Hillsboro-Ludlow Road and said the chaos erupted in front of her home. The Lena resident said her 22-year-old daughter was in front of her home when the shots were fired.

“My daughter, she was also involved along with a friend. She said that the guy, like a friend of theirs, I think, like when the gunshot was ringing out, he pretty much covered them so they wouldn’t get hit but actually ended up taking a bullet himself,” said Wells.

No other injuries were reported. So far, no suspects have been identified. Investigators are talking with witnesses. Contact the Leake County Sheriff’s Department at 601-267-7361 if you have any information.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCSD is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening in Newton County according to...
Active search for Newton County murder suspect
A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Pamela Morrow started donating 5 to 22 feet tall wooden crosses after she lost her oldest son,...
Mississippi woman donates crosses to those who’ve lost loved ones
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car

Latest News

Grab an item or 2 off today's checklist
Picture perfect weather continues
Fedex Express pilots
FedEx reaches tentative deal with pilot union
Experts push for stronger hot car tech to protect kids
New safety recommendations to prevent hot car deaths coming this year
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car
Family of 11-year-old shot by police sues City of Indianola, Miss.
Family of 11-year-old shot by police sues City of Indianola, Miss.