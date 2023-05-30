Mark Tullos steps down as the Executive Director of The Max

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mark Tullos, the Executive Director of The Max, has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Tullos has been with the museum before it even existed.

His team at The Max brought so many educational programs as well as events to the Meridian area. Tullos is super excited to see the museum grow to its full potential.

Although saying goodbye is often difficult, Tullos is ready for his next step.

“I’m really sad, but I am also happy. I’ve been here seven years and moved here whenever we were just building The Max. So, it’s kind of like a baby to me. I hate to leave it, but I got a call to go home to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to serve as the director of the LSU Museum of Art at my alma mater, so I couldn’t pass that up,” said Tullos.

Tullos’s last day will be June 25.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.