Mark Tullos steps down as the Executive Director of The Max

By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mark Tullos, the Executive Director of The Max, has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Tullos has been with the museum before it even existed.

His team at The Max brought so many educational programs as well as events to the Meridian area. Tullos is super excited to see the museum grow to its full potential.

Although saying goodbye is often difficult, Tullos is ready for his next step.

“I’m really sad, but I am also happy. I’ve been here seven years and moved here whenever we were just building The Max. So, it’s kind of like a baby to me. I hate to leave it, but I got a call to go home to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to serve as the director of the LSU Museum of Art at my alma mater, so I couldn’t pass that up,” said Tullos.

Tullos’s last day will be June 25.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says
One person was shot in an accidental shooting.
Accidental shooting at Meridian Public Training Facility
Michael Lewis (L) & Joseph Spring (R)
Sheriff: Escaped inmate captured in Hinds County, 1 more remains on the run

Latest News

FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Mark Tullos steps down as the Executive Director of The Max
Mississippi woman donates crosses to those who’ve lost loved ones - clipped version
FILE -Bob Hickingbottom speaks at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday,...
Mississippi Democrats improperly excluded candidate for governor, judge says