Meridian City Council proposes redistricting plan based on 2020 Census data

MERIDIAN, Miss. - The Meridian City Council has proposed a redistricting plan based on data gathered in the 2020 Census.

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, at 5:15 p.m. at Meridian City Hall. Residents will have the chance to view the maps and share any questions or concerns.

Maps will also be on display at City Hall, the Lauderdale County Courthouse and the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, beginning June 1.