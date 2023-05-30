Mississippi woman donates crosses to those who’ve lost loved ones

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Carthage, Mississippi woman is giving those who have lost loved ones, a sense of peace by donating handmade crosses

Pamela Morrow started donating 5 to 22 feet tall wooden crosses after she lost her oldest son, Austin in a car accident.

Morrow started building and donating the crosses to families across Mississippi. Many in our area may even remember the cross she donated to fallen Meridian Police Officer Bridgette Horne. But now Morrow donates them to families nationwide who have experienced a tragic loss.

Morrow said people have even used the crosses as headstones.

Morrow tells News 11 she hopes to help families through their rough times as she herself knows the pain of going through life without your loved ones.

“This cross has been my saving grace. I don’t know how to explain it more than keeping Jesus in your heart with these crosses. We’re only given one chance in life and it’s just a peaceful thing knowing in my heart that I can go out and donate these crosses to families. And sometimes these crosses are basically all these families have at some of the places I go. But they’re very appreciative. I can tell you that these families are very appreciative,” said The Hunky Cross Founder, Pamela Morrow.

The Hunky Cross of Mississippi became a nonprofit organization in 2021.

If you know a family, organization, or anyone who has lost a loved one. You can visit the Hunky Cross Facebook page to have a cross donated to them.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.