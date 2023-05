Funeral services for Mr. Eddie Bolden, Jr. will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Pastor Derrick Pringle officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Meridian with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Bolden, 54, of California, who died Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Harbor General Hospital. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.