Funeral services for Mr. E.J. “Deacon” Hayes will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Reverend Mack Alford officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Hayes, 97, of Meridian, passed away, Saturday, May 27, 2023 at The State Veterans Nursing Home in Kosciusko, MS.

E.J. began as a Lineman and retired after nearly 40 years as a Service Technician with Mississippi Power. He earned his nickname “Deacon” while working at MS Power. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended regularly as long as his health permitted. E.J. was a tried and true patriot; he was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp serving in WWII at Iwo Jima where he received a Purple Heart Commendation. Gramps was his favorite title which he was given by his grandchildren. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed working the soil, he also had a passion for caring for animals; he passed both passions down to his two daughters. E.J. also enjoyed music of all types and enjoyed sharing his love of music with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching and cheering on Ole Miss Football; and also his grandchildren’s football games and band shows. He was a devoted and loving husband of 66 years and dedicated father; he showed his love in many ways through the years.

Mr. E.J. is survived by his daughters Peggy Van Devender and Carol Driskill (Gary); grandchildren, Amy Van Devender, Bryan Van Devender (Leigh Anne), Gareth Driskill (Lexi), and Dylan Driskill (Shelby); great-grandchildren, Allie, Whitleigh, and Grayson; one brother, Melvin Hayes; as well as a host of extended family members.

Mr. Hayes is preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Hayes; parents Pat and Sally Hayes; and his siblings Howell Hayes, Betty Jean McQuaig, Preston Hayes, and Ann Cullum.

Pallbearers will be Gary Driskill, Gareth Driskill, Dylan Driskill, Bryan Van Devender, Robert Smith, and Jimmy McQuaig. Honorary Pallbearer will be Melvin Hayes.

The Hayes family suggests memorials be made to East Mississippi Animal Rescue in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Hayes family will receive guests from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.