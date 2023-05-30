Funeral services for Mr. James Brady “Buddy” Harris, Jr. will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:15 until 2:15 p.m. Funeral services will be led by Rev. Mike Russell with music by Rev. Michael Gibson. A graveside service with full military honors will be held immediately after at Macedonia Baptist Church. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

James B. Harris, Jr., age 82, of Meridian, Mississippi went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Mississippi State Veterans’ Home in Kosciusko.

Buddy was born November 5, 1940 in Mulberry, Florida. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Texas, Japan, and Mississippi. Following his honorable discharge, Buddy graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in civil engineering. During his career, he earned his Professional Engineering certification and retired from Chevron Philips Chemical Company in 2003. Buddy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities, and was an active member of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bobby Harris; his son, Reese Harris; his daughter, Sarai Conway (Craig); his grandson, Harrison Conway; and his sisters, Juanita Alderman (Norman) and Brilla Adams (Donnie).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Brady and Evelyn Harris; his brothers, Edward Harris and Richard Harris; and his sister, Betty Jean Arsenault.

The family will like to thank the pall bearers: Steve Krase, Steve Krase II, Glen Jackson, T.J. Irby, Sonny Toms, and Jimmie Johnson. Additional thanks to the honorary pallbearers: Irvin Martin, Bobby Williams, and Bryan Seals’ Sunday School Class.

