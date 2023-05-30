A graveside services for Mrs. Barbara Jean Thomas will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Barbara Jean Thomas, age 81, of Meridian, MS passed away peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Barbara was born on June 4, 1941. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, Billy Ray Thomas. Barbara was a dedicated homemaker, enjoyed gardening and fresh-cut flowers, and dearly loved her family. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend.

Mrs. Thomas is survived by her sister, Vickie Stewart (Ricky); a sister-in-law, Janelle Jacobs; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Thomas; her parents, Cora Dell Jacobs Hatcher and J. Roy Jacobs; and her siblings, Roy Jacobs, John R. Jacobs, Jesse Jacobs, and Ronnie Hatcher.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

