UNION: Graveside services for Ms. Anita Arthur will be held at 12:00pm, Monday, May 29, 2023 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Meridian, MS. Bro. Paul Jordan and Bro. George Ellis will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am at Milling Funeral Home of Union, prior to graveside services on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Ms. Anita Arthur, age 81, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at J.G. Alexander Nursing Home.

Survivors;

2 Sons: Clay Arthur (Susan) of Union

Chad Arthur (Sandy) of Rosebud

6 Grandchildren: Jace Arthur (Erika)

Kinsley Johnson

Chip Arthur

Cole Arthur

Hunter Grundy (Erin)

Taylor Grundy

1 Great-Grandson: Luke Arthur

Ms. Anita Arthur is preceded in death by her parents: Joel & Louise McWilliams, and one brother: Joe McWilliams.

Children and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

