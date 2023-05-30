Sebastopol: Services for Ms. Norma Bailey of Conehatta will be held 11 am, Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Pine Grove Pentecostal Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Copeland and Rev. Denny Felts will officiate.

Visitation will be held Wednesday starting at 4:30 pm at Pine Grove Pentecostal Church.

Ms. Bailey, age 81, died Monday, May 29, 2023.

Survivors:

2 Sons: Chris Bailey and Rhonda and Greg Bailey and wife Lori

6 Grandchildren: Andy Bailey (Madison), Tina Dunn (Jacob), Mattie Koehoom (Tristin), Lauryn Grayson (Micheal), Katelyn Bailey and Jesse Bailey

4 Great Grandchildren: Owen Bailey, Grant Bailey, Finnley Grayson and Fletcher Grayson

1 Brother: Hulon Hillman (Margie)

She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Bailey was preceded in death by husband, Paul Bailey; parents, Ollie and Effie Hillman and eight siblings.

Pallbearers: Jesse Bailey, Andy Bailey, Jamie Moore, Arnie Walters, Jeff Goss and Scott Wells

Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol is in charge of the arrangements. Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

