Stay hydrated as 90 degree temps are on the way

Drink plenty of water
Drink plenty of water(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Sunny skies remain in the forecast thanks to high pressure, so be sure to get outside and enjoy. Stay hydrated as highs will be in the upper 80s again today. Overnight lows expected in the lowers 60s.

Starting the month of June temperatures will continue to rise above the average. Our next chance for a stray showers returns Wednesday evening. Light scattered showers can be expected through through the rest of the week. Most of us will dodge those stray showers so continue to enjoy the partly cloudy skies. Stay safe and have a great day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says
One person was shot in an accidental shooting.
Accidental shooting at Meridian Public Training Facility
Michael Lewis (L) & Joseph Spring (R)
Sheriff: Escaped inmate captured in Hinds County, 1 more remains on the run
Sydney Wicker highlights the West Lauderdale baseball teams go-to restaurant to stop at when...
Eating like the north state champs; an inside look at the Knights favorite local stop

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 30th, 2023
Upper 80s are expected leading up to the start of June
You’ll need to crank up the A/C this week
No rain in the forecast
Your Memorial Day forecast calls for partly cloudy skies
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - May 29th, 2023