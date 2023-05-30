Stay hydrated as 90 degree temps are on the way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Sunny skies remain in the forecast thanks to high pressure, so be sure to get outside and enjoy. Stay hydrated as highs will be in the upper 80s again today. Overnight lows expected in the lowers 60s.

Starting the month of June temperatures will continue to rise above the average. Our next chance for a stray showers returns Wednesday evening. Light scattered showers can be expected through through the rest of the week. Most of us will dodge those stray showers so continue to enjoy the partly cloudy skies. Stay safe and have a great day.

