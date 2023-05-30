You’ll need to crank up the A/C this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temps will gradually warm up this week as the overall pattern supports warmer conditions. Meridian’s average high for this time of year is in the upper 80s, and temps are expected to reach those numbers by midweek. So, as we wrap up May and kick-off June, plan for June-like heat.

Highs climb to around the average (WTOK)

Don’t expect much rain relief from the heat this week since we won’t have many “rain triggers” (aside from the heat of the day). Tuesday looks dry, but an isolated afternoon shower or storm may pop-up Wednesday and/or Thursday. Otherwise, it looks like it’s best to water your grass and outdoor plants because Mother Nature won’t offer much assistance in the coming days.

June 1st (Thursday) is the beginning of hurricane season. Hurricane experts are calling for a near-normal to slightly below average season. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates this season, and it’s important to prepare for the season BEFORE a storm threatens: https://www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep

