Active search for Newton County murder suspect

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) -The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening according to Sheriff Joedy Pennington.

Sheriff Pennington said a homicide happened in the 1600 Block of Ledlow Rd. Pennington said they do have a person of interest but are not releasing the suspect’s name or the victim’s identity at this time.

News 11 will update this investigation as information becomes available

