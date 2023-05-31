Active search for Newton County murder suspect

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) -The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening according to Sheriff Joedy Pennington.

Sheriff Pennington said a homicide happened in the 1600 Block of Ledlow Rd. Pennington said they do have a person of interest but are not releasing the suspect’s name or the victim’s identity at this time.

News 11 will update this investigation as information becomes available

