Alabama football announces game times for 4 games

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide announced game times for 4 football games on Twitter today.

The season kicks off for the Crimson Tide on Sept. 2 in Tuscaloosa against Middle Tennessee. The game will start at 6:30 p.m., and fans can catch all the action on the SEC Network.

In game two, the Tide will take on the University of Texas in a highly anticipated rematch on Sept. 9. That one will kick off at 6:00 p.m.

On Sept. 16, Alabama travels down to the University of South Florida to take on the Bulls at 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on ABC.

Lastly, the Tide announced an 11 a.m. start time for their Nov. 18 matchup against Chattanooga, which can be seen on the SEC Network.

