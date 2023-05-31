‘Back to the Future’ star Christopher Lloyd wraps up filming in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The latest movie to begin filming in Jackson has now entered its second week of production, and one fan-favorite actor has already wrapped up his scenes.

In an exclusive interview with WLBT, Christopher Lloyd of the 1985 hit film “Back to the Future” discussed his latest role in a supernatural thriller called “The Movers.”

At the age of 84 and having spent nearly 50 years of his life on the big screen, Lloyd never reconsidered taking on his next big role.

“I love to do what I do, and whether it’s a smaller production or bigger production, it’s all the same to me. If the part they’ve offered excites me and presents a challenge, I can do my best for something that I like.”

When asked if he’d ever see himself in a supernatural thriller film being shot in Jackson, this was his response.

“I never imagined it would be here, but I’m very happy it is,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd joins several award-winning actors on the cast, such as Jena Malone and Terrence Howard.

According to the film’s director Giorgio Serafini and producer, Gina Goff, “The Movers” is scheduled to hit theaters sometime in 2024.

Lloyd gave an ominous answer as to what the audience can expect when his latest character, Henry Solomon, takes to the theaters.

“He’s a guy who’s in charge of a world. Not reality, but kind of a dimension, and trying to keep it organized and safe. There’s a threat to its existence.”

Goff says the crew will continue to film in Jackson for the next three weeks, while Lloyd says he’ll finish up filming for his role Wednesday morning, before coming back for an appearance at Mississippi Comic Con June 24-25.

