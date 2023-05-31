City of Meridian Arrest Report May 30, 2023
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TIANA C CRYER
|1984
|2648 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
TRESPASSING
|SANTANA CRYER
|2004
|2648 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JAMELIA A COLEMAN
|2002
|2427 4TH AVE APT 20C MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
|DONALD MATTHEWS
|1960
|HOMELESS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|CLIFTON J GOWDY
|1972
|2110 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|RODRIQUZE DAVIS
|2003
|4613 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|JOSHUA R HEARN JR
|1999
|107 71ST PL APT A32 MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|JESSINYA F EZELL
|1991
|2428 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|HENCE D DAVIS
|1974
|4328 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|FERNANDO J RUFFIN
|1994
|107 71ST PL APT A79 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|SHAKARA S SMITH
|1992
|3018 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
|JEFFERY S WARREN
|1985
|900 DOWNTOWNER MOBILE, AL
|DUI REFUSAL
|TIMOTHY P REYNOLDS
|1964
|3027 NESTER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|SABRINA SCARBROUGH
|1987
|1653 RIP LN APT B43 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHCILE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|QWASAUN D BESTER
|1990
|1410 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ANDREA STRONG
|1990
|383 BRIARWOOD RD 156 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 30, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:54 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:29 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 11:58 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:03 AM on May 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:51 PM on May 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:18 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 5:31 AM on May 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of Saint Andrews Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 4:18 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6500 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:11 AM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 7thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:42 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Highway 19 North. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:34 PM on May 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Sandflat Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation
