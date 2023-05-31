City of Meridian Arrest Report May 30, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TIANA C CRYER19842648 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
TRESPASSING
SANTANA CRYER20042648 MYRTLEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JAMELIA A COLEMAN20022427 4TH AVE APT 20C MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DONALD MATTHEWS1960HOMELESSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
CLIFTON J GOWDY19722110 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
RODRIQUZE DAVIS20034613 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
JOSHUA R HEARN JR1999107 71ST PL APT A32 MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
JESSINYA F EZELL19912428 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
HENCE D DAVIS19744328 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
FERNANDO J RUFFIN1994107 71ST PL APT A79 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
SHAKARA S SMITH19923018 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
JEFFERY S WARREN1985900 DOWNTOWNER MOBILE, ALDUI REFUSAL
TIMOTHY P REYNOLDS19643027 NESTER RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
SABRINA SCARBROUGH19871653 RIP LN APT B43 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHCILE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
QWASAUN D BESTER19901410 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANDREA STRONG1990383 BRIARWOOD RD 156 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 30, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:54 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:29 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.
At 11:58 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:03 AM on May 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:51 PM on May 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:18 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 5:31 AM on May 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of Saint Andrews Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 4:18 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6500 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:11 AM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 7thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:42 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Highway 19 North. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:34 PM on May 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Sandflat Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCSD is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening in Newton County according to...
Active search for Newton County murder suspect
A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
Pamela Morrow started donating 5 to 22 feet tall wooden crosses after she lost her oldest son,...
Mississippi woman donates crosses to those who’ve lost loved ones
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 31, 2023
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 31, 2023
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 30, 2023
Roderick Moss is charged with Capital Murder in the death of Dr. Char’Dae Knowlin.
Suspect identified in Newton County murder