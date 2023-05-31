City of Meridian Arrest Report May 30, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:54 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:29 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a window.

At 11:58 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:03 AM on May 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 2:51 PM on May 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:18 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 5:31 AM on May 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of Saint Andrews Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 4:18 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6500 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:11 AM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of 7thStreet. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:42 PM on May 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Highway 19 North. One structure was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:34 PM on May 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Sandflat Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation