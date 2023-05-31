City of Meridian Arrest Report May 31, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:39 AM on May 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 500 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:35 AM on May 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 12:20 AM on May 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.