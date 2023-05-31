City of Meridian Arrest Report May 31, 2023
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JUSTIN J CHANEY
|1988
|6707 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MARCUS HUGHES
|1986
|1521 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JIMMY R MOULDS JR
|1975
|10911 KEMPER-MARTIN RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 31, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:39 AM on May 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 500 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:35 AM on May 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:20 AM on May 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

