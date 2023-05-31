City of Meridian Arrest Report May 31, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JUSTIN J CHANEY19886707 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARCUS HUGHES19861521 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JIMMY R MOULDS JR197510911 KEMPER-MARTIN RD COLLINSVILLE, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 31, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:39 AM on May 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 500 block of 34th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:35 AM on May 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of Highway 39 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:20 AM on May 31, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2600 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCSD is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening in Newton County according to...
Active search for Newton County murder suspect
A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
Pamela Morrow started donating 5 to 22 feet tall wooden crosses after she lost her oldest son,...
Mississippi woman donates crosses to those who’ve lost loved ones
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 30, 2023
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 31, 2023
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 30, 2023
Roderick Moss is charged with Capital Murder in the death of Dr. Char’Dae Knowlin.
Suspect identified in Newton County murder