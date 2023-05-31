Clarke County Sheriff candidate profile: Abraham McKenzie II

Photo unavailabel
Photo unavailabel(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name

Abraham McKenzie II

List previous related work experience/political offices held

· I currently serve as a Detective with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in Laurel, MS. I have served in law enforcement for over 20 years.

· I was appointed to the Mississippi Law Enforcement Board of Standards and Training by former Governor Phil Bryant.

· I was also a member of the Jones County Sheriff’s Dept S.W.A.T. Team, and we executed over 700 missions. Plus, I worked alongside and served as entry team leader for I.C.E and U.S Marshals Tactical Teams.

· I am a state and national law enforcement instructor, and I’m also certified in many different areas.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for Sheriff of Clarke County because it’s my desire to bring about a positive change. The serving, protection, and peace of the citizens of Clarke County will be my top priority.

I believe that it’s very important to communicate with and be involved in the community. My goal is to provide the citizens of Clarke County with deputies and a command staff that is professional, educated, and cares about the community’s needs. I hope to provide a welcoming atmosphere at the Sheriff’s Department for any questions or concerns the public may have.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?

There are actually 5 issues that top my list:

1. The safety and wellbeing of the public

2. Have more of an Open Dialogue between the Sheriff’s department & the community

3. Provide deputies with Body Cams...which will be beneficial for both the citizens & deputies

4. Have in-house training for our team

5. Provide a full time nurse for our county jail to help ensure proper inmate health & wellness

Do you have any formal degrees or training for this position?

Yes, I graduated from three law enforcement academies and one Federal academy

