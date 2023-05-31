Clarke County Supervisor District 5 candidate profile: Scott Evans

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name:

Scott Evans – Candidate for Supervisor, Clarke County District 5

List previous related work experience/political offices held:

I am a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, with a BS in Business Administration and Economics. I am the owner of IT consulting firm Scott Evans & Associates, LLC for the past 24 years. In 1999, we started with zero clients, and have since built a base of over 3000 active clients across Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Northwest Florida. Our clients include local and state government agencies, national accounts, local and regional businesses, manufacturing plants, and churches and non-profit organizations. During the past twenty four years, I’ve built many relationships with government and business leaders across the Southeast United States. Prior to founding my company, I was Plant Capital Projects Manager for Burlington Industries, Inc. for seven years. I am a first time political candidate.

Why are you running for office?:

I have lived in Clarke County for 44 of my 55 years and have seen firsthand the challenges that our community faces. The incumbent Supervisor of Clarke County District 5 is not committed to transparency, accountability, or fiscal responsibility. I believe that it is important for our elected officials to be open and honest with the people they serve. I will work hard to make sure that your tax dollars are spent wisely and that our county government is efficient and effective.

What will be your top issue to tackle if elected?:

As your Supervisor, one of my top priorities will be to eliminate wasteful spending and closely evaluate every current and future contract that the county is involved in, to ensure that Clarke County taxpayers’ money is being spent wisely.

Another priority will be to create more job opportunities in Clarke County. We need to attract new businesses and industries to our area so that our young people can find good-paying jobs right here at home. I believe that the relationships that I have built across the Southeast United States over the past twenty-four years puts me in the best position to do that.

Finally, I believe that education is the key to success. We need to make sure that our schools are providing our children with the best possible education so that they can compete in today’s global economy.

