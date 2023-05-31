Coroner: Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV and car

Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Keigan “Keig” Norwood(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County elementary student died days after a crash involving an ATV and a car.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth says Keigan “Keig” Norwood died from his injuries on Tuesday. He was a student at Pisgah Elementary School.

Keig and Myleigh “Lou” Dittus, 10, were airlifted to UMMC and placed in the ICU after the Sunday crash on Rehobeth Road in Pelahatchie. Rankin County PIO Paul Holley says the two students were driving the ATV when they were hit by a car.

The crash is under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa; structure to be demolished
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
One person was shot in an accidental shooting.
Accidental shooting at Meridian Public Training Facility

Latest News

NCSD is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening in Newton County according to...
Active search for Newton County murder suspect
Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st
Wednesday brings nice weather, but we are watching the tropics
State Games of Mississippi Opening Ceremonies on Friday - clipped version
Total Pain Care Team of the week: West Lauderdale Baseball - clipped version