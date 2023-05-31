Dede Mogollon says farewell to ‘Visit Meridian’ tourism

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tourism has been booming over the last few years in Meridian. And an instrumental part of Visit Meridian tourism is saying farewell to her role for new opportunities.

“We always like to say tourists don’t see your politics or your potholes. They just see all the great things about your community,” said Visit Meridian Executive Director, Dede Mogollon.

Mogollon has been the Executive Director for Visit Meridian Tourism for 10 ½ years with previous experience in hospitality for over 35. And her time at Visit Meridian has been nothing short of successful.

“In the 20 years, I have been back in Meridian. I helped open up the MSU Riley Center and I worked for Mr. Lala for several of his hotels. And 10 1/2 years ago tourism became available and I came over here to put all of that experience to work. It’s been a really exciting time to be in tourism in Meridian. You think 10 ½ years ago we didn’t have the MAX or the Threefoot Brewery or the hotel or the children’s museum and so to be a part of helping build the infrastructure for all of that to come about has just been wonderful,” said Mogollon.

Visit Meridian plays a crucial part in bringing visitors to the Queen City through marketing, showing off the beauty, atmosphere, and great things to do in the city. Mogollon is a leading force in that role and said Meridian has a strong tourism pull, especially with the recent growth downtown.

“Meridian has had huge growth over the last couple of years. As a matter of fact post-pandemic we were 2nd only to the coast in recovery and so it has just grown from there. I was very proud to be a part of the statewide movement that over the last three years has influenced $65 million in federal funds coming to communities all over Mississippi to advertise for tourism. Meridian getting about $2 million of those funds. So we’re all set up to do great things and to grow meridian even more,” said Mogollon.

And as Mogollon’s time at Visit Meridian comes to a close Friday, she said she’s grateful for the memories and opportunities made possible with help from the community.

“It’s just been an honor to work with such a great staff, great tourism commissioners over the years. The board of supervisors being supportive. It’s been a great experience and I’m really looking forward to someone else getting to enjoy that great environment as well,” said Mogollon.

Mogollon said she will continue her career in marketing operations for a local landscaping company

