Dentzel Carousel opens for summer hours

By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Come take a ride on history! The City of Meridian will open the Dentzel Carousel Thursday for its summer hours. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The City of Meridian invites the community out to enjoy this one-of-a-kind attraction.

“One time the gear was broken on the carousel and that kind of set us back, but we are up and running now. We are excited! We ask all the people, especially since we do have the swimming pool that’s open, and a lot of people frequent here to the carousel after the pool. They can enjoy some refreshments like snowballs, popcorn, cotton candy, things of that magnitude, but we are excited about this summer. We have a lot of good things going on not only for the kids but for the community as a whole,” said Thomas Adams, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Admission to ride the carousel is $1.00. Children under the age of three must be accompanied by an adult.

The Dentzel Carousel will be open during June and July.

