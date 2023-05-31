Family of 11-year-old shot by police sues City of Indianola, Miss.

By Tarvarious Haywood
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRENADA, Miss. (WMC) - $5 million dollars and the termination of the Indianola Mississippi Police Chief Ronald Sampson, and Officer Greg Capers. That’s what the family of 11-year-old Aderrien Murry is demanding after he was shot by Officer Capers on May 20.

Tuesday, the family’s attorney, Carlos Moore, held a press conference at the Cochran Firm in Grenada, Mississippi, and announced the lawsuit against the City of Indianola, the Indianola Police Chief, and Officer Capers.

There are 10 counts listed in this lawsuit, including reckless endangerment, civil assault, and battery.

Moore said they want Capers criminally prosecuted.

“The City of Indianola, we’re coming after you and you gone pay this family… you’re going to pay them,” said Moore.

The family’s lawsuit claims their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated.

“Greg Capers, you owe this family an apology. Have some common decency,” said Moore.

Aderrien Murry, 11
Aderrien Murry, 11(CNN)

The lawsuit also claims that the defendants breached their duty to monitor, care for, and provide necessary safety for civilians.

“Something has to give. Any time a veteran police officer can pull the trigger, it’s no way a 4 foot 10 young man could be mistaken for a 6 foot 2 grown man, it’s no way. There was a rookie there with a veteran cop that night and she didn’t make that mistake.”

Murry was shot after calling police at his mother’s request.

“We are demanding a criminal prosecution by the state Attorney General for aggravated assault,” said Moore. “I believe he (Aderrien) will be the catalyst for police reform in this country.”

While Aderrien did not speak at the press conference, his mother, Nakala Murry, says this has been the most trying time of her life.

“He didn’t die. So, everything we do from now on out, we have to make a change. We are here for a reason, and we have to do something about this, it can’t stop here,” said Murry.

Moore says for the family, it will take some time to get through this.

There’s no word of if or when body camera footage will be released.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCSD is actively searching for a murder suspect Tuesday evening in Newton County according to...
Active search for Newton County murder suspect
A Memorial Day stand-off between Zachary James and the Clarke County Sheriff's Department ended...
Clarke County Memorial Day stand-off ends peacefully
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Pamela Morrow started donating 5 to 22 feet tall wooden crosses after she lost her oldest son,...
Mississippi woman donates crosses to those who’ve lost loved ones
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car

Latest News

Grab an item or 2 off today's checklist
Picture perfect weather continues
Fedex Express pilots
FedEx reaches tentative deal with pilot union
Experts push for stronger hot car tech to protect kids
New safety recommendations to prevent hot car deaths coming this year
Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV, car