FedEx reaches tentative deal with pilot union

Fedex Express pilots
Fedex Express pilots(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Express reached a ‘tentative agreement’ with their employees concerning the Air Line Pilots Association collective bargaining.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with our pilots as we continue delivering outstanding service to our customers around the world,” said FedEx.

FedEx did not provide any further detail on the agreement.

The pilots were under contractual provisions and benefits that were negotiated in 2015.

Negotiations for the new deal began in May 2021 and entered mediation in October 2022.

“For more than two years, our pilots have demonstrated their unwavering support of our Negotiating Committee, and just two weeks ago voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council (MEC). “This tentative agreement represents the culmination of a tremendous effort, and would not have been possible without the solidarity, patience, and determination of every FedEx pilot.”

