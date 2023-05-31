Hello to a new month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We kick-off June on Thursday, and it’s not a boring month by any means. To start, June 1st is the start to hurricane season which lasts until November 30th. June 1st is also the start of meteorological summer (which includes the months of June, July, August), but astronomical summer ( which happens because of earth’s tilt & its rotation around the sun) starts on June 21st...which is also the longest day of the year. Last, but not least, there are some great holidays this month: Father’s Day & Juneteenth.

As we start June, locally, the weather will be rather nice but a few showers are possible. So, keep an umbrella with you. Highs will reach the mid 80s for Thursday, but it heats up leading up to the first weekend of June as low 90s are expected. Rain will also be hard to find Friday into the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

There is an area of disturbed weather over Central / East Central Gulf. It’s no threat to our area, but it will be a soaker for much of the Florida Peninsula. It has a low chance for development over the next couple of days.

