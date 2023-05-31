Kemper County Sheriff’s Department hosts Mental Health Awareness Lunch and Learn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and before it ends, the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department wanted to host an event highlighting all of the services that are offered in the county.

Wednesday’s lunch and learn hosted by the sheriff’s department had several speakers talking about different programs and ways people can receive help.

Whether a person is struggling with drug addiction, alcoholism, or mental illness.

The sheriff wants people to know there are resources to help people with out sending them to jail.

“Sheriff Department needs to get involved because a lot of times people think when they’re having a crisis, just call the Sheriff’s Department. Well, jail is not therapy. So we try to partner with them to get them the right help and go to the right places and get the right things done. Because jail is not therapy,” said Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore.

“Some of the sources we provide that Weems counseling. We have adult and children counselors. We have day treatment programs. We also have our crisis management team. That’s why we’re here today with our CIT officers who provide care and services to our mentally challenged people,” said Supervisor for Weems Community Health Services, Mary McIntosh.

Sheriff James Moore says the county plans on hosting more events like the one today to provide more information about all of the resources the county offers for those in need.

